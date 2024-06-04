Indian ambassador visits Kurdistan, confirms readiness to develop relations

2024-06-04 21:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), met with Prashant Pise, the Ambassador of India to Iraq.

According to a statement by KRG, during their meeting, they discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and India.

“Ambassador Pise emphasized India's desire to strengthen ties, particularly in trade, health, education, energy, and technology. He also noted that a trade delegation from India is currently in the Kurdistan Region to advance these efforts.”

For his part, Prime Minister Barzani echoed this sentiment, expressing the Kurdistan Region's strong interest in further developing relations with India, as per the statement.