Kurdistan Finance Ministry receives first batch of Hesabi cards from TBI

2024-06-04 23:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday that the Iraqi Trade Bank (TBI) has delivered the first batch of debit cards dedicated for the "Hesabi" project; an initiative sanctioned by the Iraqi government to domicile the salaries of public employees serving in the Region.

The ministry said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that the TBI had handed over 368 cards as part of the salary digitization process for "Hesabi" project employees in the Kurdistan Regional Government.

It noted that the regional government "is waiting to receive the remaining cards for employees who have chosen the Iraqi Trade Bank as part of the Hesabi project and whose information was sent in recent weeks," expressing its hope that all employees will continue to digitize their salaries by choosing one of the seven banks designated for the "Hesabi" project.