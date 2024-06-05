Iranian governors and economic officials to visit Kurdistan Region soon

2024-06-05 13:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A delegation comprising governors of the Iranian provinces of West Azerbaijan, Kermanshah, and Kurdistan, along with senior economic officials, is set to travel to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in the upcoming days to participate in the second forum for governors of Iranian border provinces with Iraqi Kurdistan.

IRNA reported that the Iranian governors' visit aims to oversee the implementation of cooperation agreements and explore innovative solutions for mutual collaboration.

"This visit is part of a neighborhood diplomacy strategy pursued by the late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi's government, signifying the continuity of this approach and underscoring the visit's significance in advancing previous agreements aimed at enhancing relations." IRNA said.

Recently, the city of Urmia in West Azerbaijan province hosted the inaugural forum for governors of Iranian border provinces under the patronage of Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi. This event included discussions with governors from Erbil, Duhok, and Al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region.

Notably, there are four border crossings between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan: Haji Omeran-Tamarchin, Penjwen-Bashmaq, Parviz Khan, and Sayran Ban.