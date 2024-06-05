Gold prices drop in Baghdad stabilize in Erbil

2024-06-05 14:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdad markets and remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 476,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 472,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 446,000 IQD, with a buying price of 442,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 480,000 and 490,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 450,000 and 460,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 550,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 480,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 410,000 IQD.