Kurdistan's PM stresses vitality of Development Road Project during meeting with British ambassador

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish PM Masrour Barzani met the UK Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, emphasizing the crucial importance of the Development Road Project.

According to the Kurdish Government presidency, discussions centered on resolving disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, referencing Barzani's recent visits to Baghdad, where he met with senior government officials and political parties. These discussions were described as a "significant step towards conflict resolution, particularly in securing the Kurdistan's rights and financial entitlements as per constitutional provisions, signed agreements, and the federal government's ministerial program."

The statement also underlined the importance of holding parliamentary elections in Kurdistan at an appropriate time this year, with both sides acknowledging the importance of overcoming obstacles to ensure comprehensive participation and preserve the rights of all constituents.

Moreover, both sides discussed the Development Road project and the connection of Gulf countries via Iraqi railways to Turkiye and European countries. They highlighted the importance of the Kurdistan Region's participation in and passage through this strategic project, which serves the interests of all Iraqi components and regions.

The "Development Road" project entails a land road and railway extending 1,200 kilometers within Iraq.

With an investment budget of around $17 billion, the project includes $6.5 billion allocated for the highway and $10.5 billion for the electric train railway. It is scheduled to be completed in three phases, with the first phase ending in 2028, followed by the second in 2033, and the final phase in 2050.

Upon completion, the project is expected to generate around 100,000 job opportunities initially, with projections of reaching one million job opportunities.