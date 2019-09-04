Home › Iraq News › Iraqi Kurdistan authorities shut down ‘Hitler’ restaurant until owner changes name

Iraqi Kurdistan authorities shut down ‘Hitler’ restaurant until owner changes name

2019/09/04 | 10:25



DUHOK, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Kurdish authorities have shut down a restaurant in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Duhok province and have asked the owner to change the controversial name “Hitler Restaurant.”



A source from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) told Kurdistan 24 TV that “Nazism and racism would not be tolerated in the autonomous Kurdish region, and such actions are against the law.”



“The Kurdistan Regional Government does not promote such ideology,” the source added.























The owner told local Kurdish media that the decision to name his restaurant after the German dictator, Adolf Hitler, was a marketing scheme so that customers could come to his store.



The owner of the restaurant said he does not necessarily like the mastermind behind the Holocaust, despite naming his restaurant after him, and simply wanted publicity.



“Hitler was the dictator of Germany and has nothing to do with me. I know I have named my restaurant ‘Hitler’, but that does not mean that I love him,” Rebar Mohammed told Rudaw. “I have done it just to make my restaurant famous among people.”



Employees began to take down the controversial signage hours after the KRG decision.



Images of the restaurant posted to social media earlier this month sparked outrage with many criticizing the shop owner’s decision to name his store after Hitler.



Some called on the KRG to act immediately and shut the place down as it does not represent the tolerance and acceptance of which the Kurdish region is known for.



According to the Duhok Chamber of Commerce and Industry, there are no restrictions on the names people choose for their businesses.



Like Jews and others during World War II, Kurds have suffered from genocide. At the end of the Iran-Iraq war in the late 1980s, the former regime of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein led an extermination campaign against civilians, including Kurds. The Anfal campaign, as it is known, perhaps most notably including the Halabja chemical attack which led to more than 3,000 deaths.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | kurdistan24.net



Comments Comments















Loading...















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Employees of “Hitler” restaurant in Duhok began to take down the controversial signage hours after the Iraqi Kurdistan government decision, September 3, 2019. Photo: Screengrab/K24 TV.DUHOK, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Kurdish authorities have shut down a restaurant in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Duhok province and have asked the owner to change the controversial name “Hitler Restaurant.”A source from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) told Kurdistan 24 TV that “Nazism and racism would not be tolerated in the autonomous Kurdish region, and such actions are against the law.”“The Kurdistan Regional Government does not promote such ideology,” the source added.The owner told local Kurdish media that the decision to name his restaurant after the German dictator, Adolf Hitler, was a marketing scheme so that customers could come to his store.The owner of the restaurant said he does not necessarily like the mastermind behind the Holocaust, despite naming his restaurant after him, and simply wanted publicity.“Hitler was the dictator of Germany and has nothing to do with me. I know I have named my restaurant ‘Hitler’, but that does not mean that I love him,” Rebar Mohammed told Rudaw. “I have done it just to make my restaurant famous among people.”Employees began to take down the controversial signage hours after the KRG decision.Images of the restaurant posted to social media earlier this month sparked outrage with many criticizing the shop owner’s decision to name his store after Hitler.Some called on the KRG to act immediately and shut the place down as it does not represent the tolerance and acceptance of which the Kurdish region is known for.According to the Duhok Chamber of Commerce and Industry, there are no restrictions on the names people choose for their businesses.Like Jews and others during World War II, Kurds have suffered from genocide. At the end of the Iran-Iraq war in the late 1980s, the former regime of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein led an extermination campaign against civilians, including Kurds. The Anfal campaign, as it is known, perhaps most notably including the Halabja chemical attack which led to more than 3,000 deaths.Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | kurdistan24.netComments CommentsLoading...