Iraq is the fourth cotton-producing Arab country

2024-06-05 20:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – According to the US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service, Iraq was the fourth-largest producer of cotton in the Arab world in 2023. For almost 40 years, China has been the world’s leading producer of cotton. In the 2023–2024 growing season, China produced 27.5 million bales (a bale of cotton weighs around […]

