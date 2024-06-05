Iraqi security destroys 10 ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk, Diyala

2024-06-05 20:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) announced on Wednesday that the Iraqi Air Force carried out airstrikes against hideouts used by ISIS terrorists in Diyala and Kirkuk governorates. The ISMC said in a statement that the operation resulted in the destruction of 10 hideouts used by ISIS terrorists, the Iraqi News Agency […]

