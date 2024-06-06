AMEA Power to pitch for 500-MW Solar Project in Iraq

2024-06-06 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Council of Ministers has authorised the Ministry of Electricity to extend an invitation (the "sole offer") to the Emirati company AMEA Power to present its proposal to build a 500-MW solar power plant, with the option to add batteries. This move allows the Ministry of Electricity to proceed with the necessary […]

