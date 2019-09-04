The Asian Parliaments Association’s Permanent Committee’s meeting Begins today in Baghdad

2019/09/04 | 13:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA- Baghdad
The activities of the meeting of the Permanent Committee of Budget and Planning of the Asian Parliaments Association began today in Baghdad, with participation of many Ambassadors of the Islamic countries and representatives of the diplomatic missions.
The Iraqi Parliament’s Speaker Muhammad Halbousi, his First Deputy Hassan Kaabi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Hakeem were present in the opening of the meeting’s activities.
The Speaker said in his speech to the participants of the meeting that we realize in Iraq that our battle is not finished yet, and we still have problems came out as a result of the terrorism, and need serious treatments, referring that those problems wouldn’t be solved unless a real global efforts gather to offer help.
Halbousi expressed his hope of expecting from the current meeting of the budget and planning committee, and the following meetings, to present for us advanced visions and projects concerning the priorities and programs that our countries require, especially most of the participant countries live similar conditions.
The Speaker continued his speech by saying that the most outstanding problem our Continent, Asia, faces is the outside intrusions and the acute polarizations we witness through the policies of axes, clearing that Iraq find those policies had drained our peoples’ resources without any useful outcomes, and propagate hatred among our communities with no actual reasons.
