JOC declares that plan for delegation of pilgrims performing Hajj to Makkah Al-Mukarramah is complete

JOC declares that plan for delegation of pilgrims performing Hajj to Makkah Al-Mukarramah is complete

2024-06-06 12:00:02 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

JOC declares that plan for delegation of pilgrims performing Hajj to Makkah Al-Mukarramah is complete