Iraqwelcomes announcing Sudanese political agreement

2019/09/04 | 13:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA- Baghdad
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today Iraq’s welcoming the signing up of the institutional declaration and the political agreement in Sudan.
A statement issues by MOFA said Iraq, government and people, welcomes that historical signing up between the freedom and change forces, and the Transformational Military Council, which lead to form the Sovereign Council and appointing a Head for the Government in the brotherly Republic of Sudan.
The statement added that Iraq hopes the last event would contribute in fixing the security, stability and prosperity in Sudan, affirming on the Iraqi Government’s support for the Sudanese People with all its spectrums in order to achieve its goals in peace and opulence.
