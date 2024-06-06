Iraq News Now

Iraqi dinar weakens as dollar gains ground in Baghdad, Erbil
2024-06-06 12:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi dinar weakened against the US dollar on Thursday, with exchange rates rising in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar opened higher at Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, settling at 145,750 IQD per $100 dollars.

Currency exchange shops in the Iraqi capital mirrored the trend, with the selling rate reaching 146,750 IQD and the buying rate at 144,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar was selling at 145,500 IQD and buying at 145,400 IQD per $100.

