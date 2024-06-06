Kurdistan Interior Minister warns of mass exodus if IDP camps closed

2024-06-06 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed warned that the federal government's decision to close internally displaced persons (IDP) camps by early July could trigger a mass exodus of Iraqi refugees abroad.

"Issuing such a decision without prior preparation of any suitable ground is a cause for concern for us and does not serve this file at all," Ahmed said in a speech at the opening ceremony of a migration advisory center in Erbil. "On the contrary, it dashes the hopes of IDPs for return and makes them think about migrating to other countries."

Ahmed stressed that the Kurdistan Region has played a pivotal role in curbing migration to other countries, treating the issue as a host country.

He noted that the Region currently hosts around one million refugees and IDPs, making it a haven for thousands of foreigners.

The minister reiterated Kurdistan's rejection of the federal government's decision, saying they will hold talks with Baghdad to reconsider it.