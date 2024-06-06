Gold surges in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-06-06 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Thursday, gold prices recorded an upward trand in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the wholesale markets in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) of 484,000 IQD for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, while the buying price was 480,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 454,000 IQD, and the buying price at 450,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 485,000 and 495,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold of the same carat ranged between 455,000 and 465,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold reached 560,000 IQD. For 22-carat gold, it was 510,000 IQD, 490,000 IQD for 21-carat, and 420,000 IQD for 18-carat gold.