Poverty rate in Iraqi Kurdistan decreases to 5.5% in 2018: official

2019/09/04 | 16:15



SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Director of the Sulaimani Statistics Directorate Mahmoud Osman said on Tuesday that the poverty rate decreased to 5.5 percent in the oil-rich Iraqi Kurdistan region in 2018, representing a significant drop from just several years ago, but still above pre-2014 levels.



In Sulaimani governorate, it was 4.5 percent.



In 2013, the poverty rate was 2 percent in Sulaimani governorate and 3 percent across the whole Kurdistan region, compared with more than 18 percent in most of the other Iraqi governorates, Osman told NRT TV.























However, conditions changed dramatically as a result of the financial crisis. By 2016, the poverty rate had spiked to 16 percent and unemployment reached 14 percent.



In 2018, the poverty rate was almost a third of what it was two years earlier. Unemployment has also declined to 9 percent.



“Most unemployed [people] are women…85 percent of women are outside the workforce. In contrast, 70 percent of men are in the workforce,” he said.



Life expectancy is 75 years old. The average family size, including parents and children, was 5.5 across the Kurdistan Region and 4.5 in Sulaimani, he added.



Kurdistan considered as the most corrupted part of Iraq. According to Kurdish lawmakers and leaked documents billions of dollars are missing from Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil revenues.



According to local and international analysts the lack of control mechanisms in Iraqi Kurdistan makes it a paradise for illegal financial activities by the Kurdish ruling leaders.



The two ruling families of Barzani and Talabani, have as been routinely accused by critics of amassing huge wealth from oil business for the families instead of serving the population.



Read more about Corruption in Iraqi Kurdistan



