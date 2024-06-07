2024-06-07 03:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The famous Iraqi composer Mustafa Zair announced that the National Theater will host a musical concert titled “From Spain to Baghdad” on June 28th. The Shaghaf Center for Culture and Arts is organizing the concert, with support from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union of Iraqi Artists. A maestro of Iraqi […]

The post Baghdad celebrates International Music Day appeared first on Iraqi News.