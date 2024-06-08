Sharjah’s Air Arabia resumes flights to Basra

2024-06-08 08:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Low-cost airline (LCC) Air Arabia of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, announced the start of its inaugural trip from Sharjah International Airport to Basra, Iraq. The new route operates four weekly flights between Basra and Sharjah. After Baghdad, Najaf, and Erbil, Basra is Air Arabia’s fourth direct route from Sharjah to Iraq. “Air […]

