Iraq: WASH Cluster Strategy 2019

Iraq: WASH Cluster Strategy 2019
2019/09/04 | 19:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster

Country: Iraq



35 WASH Partners



People in Need = 2.3 Million



People targeted = 1.27 million



In Camp Response: Continue to restore and upgrade and sustain the quality of WASH services in Camps



Areas of Return: Restoration of basic WASH services for vulnerable population in areas of returns and facilitate handover of facilities to local authorities



Medium Term Response-Sustainability focused: Promotion of sustainable and cost effective WASH services in and out of camps



Preparedness and Emergency Response: Provision of safe and accessible emergency WASH services in new displacement areas and high risk areas

All Text here: Relief Web ✓


