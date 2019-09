Iraq: WASH Cluster Strategy 2019

2019/09/04 | 19:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: UN Children's Fund, WASH ClusterCountry: Iraq35 WASH PartnersPeople in Need = 2.3 MillionPeople targeted = 1.27 millionIn Camp Response: Continue to restore and upgrade and sustain the quality of WASH services in CampsAreas of Return: Restoration of basic WASH services for vulnerable population in areas of returns and facilitate handover of facilities to local authoritiesMedium Term Response-Sustainability focused: Promotion of sustainable and cost effective WASH services in and out of campsPreparedness and Emergency Response: Provision of safe and accessible emergency WASH services in new displacement areas and high risk areas