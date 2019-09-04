Iraq: WASH Cluster Strategy 2019

2019/09/04 | 19:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Country: Iraq
35 WASH Partners
People in Need = 2.3 Million
People targeted = 1.27 million
In Camp Response: Continue to restore and upgrade and sustain the quality of WASH services in Camps
Areas of Return: Restoration of basic WASH services for vulnerable population in areas of returns and facilitate handover of facilities to local authorities
Medium Term Response-Sustainability focused: Promotion of sustainable and cost effective WASH services in and out of camps
Preparedness and Emergency Response: Provision of safe and accessible emergency WASH services in new displacement areas and high risk areas
Country: Iraq
35 WASH Partners
People in Need = 2.3 Million
People targeted = 1.27 million
In Camp Response: Continue to restore and upgrade and sustain the quality of WASH services in Camps
Areas of Return: Restoration of basic WASH services for vulnerable population in areas of returns and facilitate handover of facilities to local authorities
Medium Term Response-Sustainability focused: Promotion of sustainable and cost effective WASH services in and out of camps
Preparedness and Emergency Response: Provision of safe and accessible emergency WASH services in new displacement areas and high risk areas