Massive fire breaks out in Erbil's industrial area

2024-06-08 23:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A massive fire erupted in a complex within the industrial area south of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday afternoon.

An Erbil Civil Defense Directorate source told Shafaq News Agency that the blaze started due to the ignition of a gas cylinder in a complex specializing in auto parts sales in the industrial area south of Erbil.

The source added that civil defense and firefighting teams promptly rushed to the scene and controlled the fire within half an hour. However, the fire caused significant material damage, estimated by the shop owners to be around $100,000.