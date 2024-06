2024-06-09 05:20:21 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. USAID has issued a Complex Emergency Fact Sheet, as at 3rd June 2024. Situation at a Glance 2.5 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance (WFP - March 2024) 140,184 Number of IDPs in Central and Southern Iraq Due to ClimateRelated Factors Since 2019 (IOM - May 2024) 1.1 MILLION Estimated Number […]

The post Iraq - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet first appeared on Iraq Business News.