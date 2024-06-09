French Ambassador commends Kurdistan Region President for efforts in resolving Erbil-Baghdad disputes

2024-06-09 11:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, French Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Durel praised the efforts of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani for his role in addressing ongoing disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, according to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency.

The statement noted that President Barzani received Ambassador Durel in Erbil. During their meeting, both sides "reiterated their commitment to strengthening French-Iraqi and French-Kurdistan relations," emphasizing the potential for expanded cooperation in various sectors.

The discussion included "an exchange of views on the political situation in the Kurdistan Region."

Both parties agreed on the importance of holding the Kurdistan parliamentary elections this year, ensuring the participation of all political parties and components within the region.

In turn, Ambassador Durel expressed his country's support for President Barzani's efforts in solving the outstanding problems between Baghdad and Erbil, appreciating his "commitment" to finding solutions.