Gold prices hold steady in the Iraqi market on Sunday
2024-06-09 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The prices for both domestic and imported gold remained stable in local markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday.

According to a Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the selling price of a gram of 21-karat gold (foreign - including Gulf, Turkish, and European) at wholesale markets on Baghdad's al-Nahr Street reached 469,000 Iraqi dinars this morning, with a buying price of 465,000 dinars.

Iraqi 21-karat gold prices mirrored the trend, with a selling price of 439,000 dinars and a buying price of 435,000 dinars.

In jewelry stores, the selling price of a gram of 21-karat Gulf gold ranged between 470,000 and 475,000 dinars, while Iraqi 21-karat gold sold between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price of a gram of gold stood at 540,000 dinars for 24-karat, 475,000 dinars for 21-karat, and 410,000 dinars for 18-karat.

