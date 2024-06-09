2024-06-09 14:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Saturday that Iraq’s oil exports to the United States surpassed five million barrels during May. According to the EIA, Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States in May were approximately 5.8 million barrels, with an average daily shipment of 187,000 barrels, less than […]

The post Iraq exports over 5 million barrels of oil to US in May appeared first on Iraqi News.