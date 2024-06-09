Associated gas utilization in Iraq jumps to 61%

2024-06-09 16:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, inaugurated on Saturday the associated gas processing project with a production capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day in the Halfaya oilfield in Maysan governorate. Al-Sudani revealed that the produced gas will be used as fuel to operate power plants and will stop […]

