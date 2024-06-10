USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-06-10 11:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose, on Monday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded 146,750 IQD for every $100.

In the capital’s exchange shops, the selling price reached 147,750 IQD, and the buying price was 145,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 146,600 IQD and the buying price at 146,500 IQD per $100.