Baghdad thinks of linking China’s Belt and Road with Iraq’s Development Road

2024-06-10 14:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Sunday that it is possible to link China’s Belt and Road with Iraq’s strategic project of the Development Road. Al-Sudani’s statement took place during his meeting with Dai Houliang, the chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which is the government-owned parent company […]

