Iraq seeks to process 100% of extracted gas in 4 years

2024-06-10 16:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq seeks to increase its natural gas processing capacity to 100 percent within four years, despite a lack of sufficient infrastructure. While Iraq extracts 3.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, it processes no more than 1.8 billion cubic feet per day. This indicates that the extracted and processed gases […]

