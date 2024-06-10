2024-06-10 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Barzani Charity Foundation announced on Monday the launch of the "Eid Sacrifices" project in the Kurdistan Region to assist those in need.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the project was launched in coordination between the Barzani Charity Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent.

The head of the foundation, Musa Ahmed, stated during a press conference that "the project comes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and includes the distribution of sacrificial animals to 80,000 people of displaced families and those in need."

Eid al-Adha, a major Islamic holiday, features the tradition of sacrificing an animal. This practice commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham's) devotion to God, where he readily agreed to sacrifice his son. Ultimately, a ram was sacrificed instead.

Muslims follow this tradition by sacrificing a sheep, goat, cow, or camel, following Islamic guidelines. The meat is then divided into three parts for the family, relatives, friends, and the people in need, fostering a spirit of sharing and community during this celebratory time.