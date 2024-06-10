2024-06-10 17:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, said that progress has been made in talks with officials from the Kurdistan region of Iraq and representatives of international oil firms regarding an agreement to resume oil exports to the Turkish port of Ceyhan through the Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline. In an interview with the […]

The post Talks to resume oil exports from northern Iraq are progressing appeared first on Iraqi News.