Home › INA › PMU contributes to the rehabilitation of old schools in Baghdad

PMU contributes to the rehabilitation of old schools in Baghdad

2019/09/05 | 18:40



BAGHDAD - INA







On Thursday, the Popular Mobilization Initiative launched an initiative to assist in the rehabilitation and restoration of old schools in the capital, Baghdad, as the school year nears.







A statement received by the Iraqi News Agency that the Directorate of Works and Housing in the logistics support cooperative of the Popular Mobilization Authority launched an initiative to help in the rehabilitation and rehabilitation of old schools in the capital Baghdad as the school year approaches.























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-BAGHDAD - INAOn Thursday, the Popular Mobilization Initiative launched an initiative to assist in the rehabilitation and restoration of old schools in the capital, Baghdad, as the school year nears.A statement received by the Iraqi News Agency that the Directorate of Works and Housing in the logistics support cooperative of the Popular Mobilization Authority launched an initiative to help in the rehabilitation and rehabilitation of old schools in the capital Baghdad as the school year approaches.