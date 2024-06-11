Iraq Increases Import Tariffs on Steel

2024-06-11 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Council of Ministers (Cabinet) has imposed n additional 20 percent customs duty on imported steel rebar (10-32 mm) from all sources. The new rate is effective for four years starting October 3, 2024, and applies to tariff code 72142000. The Ministry of Industry and Minerals will monitor import increases compared to […]

