2024-06-11 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani has inaugurated the new Isomerization Unit at Basra Refinery. The unit has a capacity of 11,000 barrels per day (bpd) to produce premium gasoline. The project will increase the production of premium gasoline by 1,300 cubic meters per day (1.3 million liters per day), reducing imports by […]

The post Major New Gasoline Production Unit at Basra Refinery first appeared on Iraq Business News.