2024-06-11 09:06:45 - Source: Patients

Patients’ voices take center stage at Dubai conference

Patients lead the conversations at the two-day Dubai International Patient’s Voice Summit organized by Axios International, emphasizing empowerment and shared decision-making

Dubai - The Dubai International Patient’s Voice Summit, organized by Axios International, was held on May 24th and 25th to enhance the patient healthcare journey by learning through their experiences.

At this inaugural summit, patients emerged as leaders, driving transformation by leading discussions, asking critical questions, identifying opportunities for access optimization, and encouraging active participation. They were not merely focusing on their conditions but stood out as the experts in the room. Their leadership and insights highlighted the transformative impact of patient engagement, positioning them as pivotal figures in the journey towards better healthcare outcomes.

Numerous distinguished experts and guests attended the summit, including Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of Burjeel Cancer Institute and President of Emirates Oncology Society, Dr. Aydah Al Awadi, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Abu Dhabi Health Services, Dr. Mouza AlSharhan, Dr. Mozah Al Marshoodi, Consultant Hematologist, Tawam Hospital, UAE, Dr. Mahmoud Marashi, Consultant Hematologist, Dubai Hospital, UAE and Dr. Asma Sultan Al Olama. President, Emirates Haemophilia Group, among several other notable names. Additionally, esteemed organizations such as the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Rare Disease Society, and World Patients Alliance participated, contributing their valuable insights and expertise to the discussions.

Muna AlHarbi, Ambassador of the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society, UAE, and a living with MS patient, spoke at the event, emphasizing that the summit provided a platform for her to share her journey as a patient. AlHarbi led a panel discussion, prompting and encouraging everyone to think out loud about solutions that can optimize healthcare journeys.

Dr. Anas Nofal, Managing Partner at Axios International, said, “Moving forward, the patient is the leader. If patients come first and are at the center of everything we do, we must engage and empower them, position them as impactful voices in every conversation, and collaborate with everyone in the healthcare system and beyond.”

Malak Ammar, Global Head of Business Excellence and Engagement at Axios International, said, “At Axios International, we have always been pioneers in access solutions, and this event is a testament to our commitment. We recognize patients not

just as individuals coping with their diseases but as people experiencing unique healthcare journeys. Their conditions are just one aspect of their journey and do not limit their ability to lead and make an impact. This event was initiated to ensure that their voices are integral to every decision made in healthcare."

On this occasion, Axios International and the World Patients Alliance (WPA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a framework for innovative collaboration. The agreement aims to coordinate activities and work collectively to enhance patients' healthcare access. This includes fostering innovation and strategic cooperation to effectively address the challenges in healthcare accessibility.