PM Masrour Barzani: KRG plans to build several dams

2024-06-11 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani revealed that his government has plans to establish several dams to secure water for the population and support the agricultural sector in the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the largest modern "Alwa" (wholesale market for fruits and vegetables) in the Aqra district of Duhok Governorate, Barzani said, "In response to farmers' requests to address the water issue, the program of the Kurdistan Regional Government includes the establishment of several new dams,"

He emphasized that the main goal of the government is to "diversify the economy, maximize revenues, and create a suitable environment for the development of the agricultural sector."