Erbil hosts 4-day education, technology exhibition

2019/09/05 | 20:50

The four-day event is the largest of its kind held in the region. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Middle East Education, Technology, Students Congress and Exhibition (MEETS) in Iraq kicked off in Erbil on Thursday under the patronage of the Kurdistan Region's prime minister, Masrour Barzani.The four-day event is the largest of its kind held in the region and is hosted by the Erbil International Fair facility. Several ministers and other officials from the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will attend the exhibition.Among those present on Thursday were Iraq's Youth and Sport Minister Ahmed al-Obeidi and the head of the nation's Sunni Endowment, Abdul Latif al-Hamim.The conference was launched in cooperation with the Federation of International Universities, the American University in Duhok and the University of Knowledge in Kurdistan.According to the organizers, it is "the biggest assembly of education's concerned stakeholders including universities, institutes, schools, students, pupils, parents, decision-makers, service providers, investors, vision developers, trainees, and degree seekers."The general public can visit the fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the three remaining days, Sept. 6 through Sept 8. Kurdistan 24 is covering the event live and is a media sponsor.Editing by John J. Catherine