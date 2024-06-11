CBI auctions +$279 million in forex on Tuesday

2024-06-11 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar reached more than $279 million in the currency auction on Tuesday.

According to the CBI's data, the Bank sold today $279,109,006 in its auction.

These sales were covered at a basic exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards and external transfers and at a rate of 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

The majority of dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and credits, amounting to $246,569,006, representing a 87% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $32,540,000.