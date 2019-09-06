عربي | كوردى


Exempt Iraq from 75 percent of debts to fund support the Arab States

2019/09/06 | 00:45
 Ministry speaker said in a statement received (INA) that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs signing a memorandum of understanding with the Arab League to exemption Iraq of 75 percent of the debt of support funds provided to Arab countries and rescheduling the remaining.









