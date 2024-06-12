Iraq News Now

Iraq’s senior Christian leader Sako reinstated as head of church

2024-06-12 08:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq’s Prime Minister reinstated Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako as the patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic church, paving the way for his return to Baghdad a year after a dispute with the President. Sako, Iraq’s top Christian leader and the architect of Pope Francis’ historic visit to the country in 2021, is a key […]

