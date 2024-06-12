Watermelon boom in Diyala at risk due to soil issues, security threats

2024-06-12 16:00:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Al-Azim, a town in Diyala governorate, is experiencing a bumper crop of watermelons, but this prosperity may be short-lived.

The soil in the area, now "burnt" and unfit for watermelon cultivation more than once, has left farmers puzzled and seeking alternative methods following security threats from ISIS.

Security Risks

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent documented thousands of tons of watermelons in Al-Azim, attracting traders from Baghdad, southern governorates, and Nineveh.

Some traders venture into dangerous areas like Al-Azim's market, near Al-Azim Dam, and the intersections of Safra, despite risks of ISIS attacks.

Traders told our correspondent that transporting a single vehicle load of watermelons from Al-Azim to Baghdad costs around 150,000 IQD.

Burnt Soil

Farmers reported that their land, for unknown reasons, can only support watermelon cultivation once, with repeated attempts failing over recent years.

"Our land planted with watermelons this year will not be ready for planting next year, requiring us to find alternative land," they said. Efforts to identify the soil issue have been unsuccessful, and without intervention, the locally famous watermelons may vanish within five years.

Farmers have resorted to renting new land at around 100,000 IQD due to their fields becoming barren after one season. However, these new plots also face the risk of becoming unproductive soon.

A farmer at Al-Azim market expressed concern, saying, "There was a saying among us that 'whoever eats Al-Azim watermelon will not suffer,' but it seems we will feel this suffering within the next five years if the government does not intervene."

Kurdistan as an Alternative

Some farmers are considering relocating to the Kurdistan region, particularly Erbil, to continue watermelon cultivation.

They see potential for cooperation between Al-Azim farmers and the Kurdistan Region, leveraging suitable land there.

Competition from Imports

Facing ongoing challenges, Al-Azim farmers are frustrated by competition from imported watermelons, which they argue lack the quality and flavor of their local produce.

They call on the Iraqi government to halt imports and support local products to meet market demands.

Farmers urge the Ministry of Agriculture to investigate the soil's inability to sustain crops and help prevent further economic and financial losses.