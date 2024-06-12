French Ambassador to Iraq announces upcoming trade delegation visit

2024-06-12 20:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ France's newly appointed ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durel, announced on Wednesday that a delegation of French companies will visit Baghdad and Erbil soon to bolster trade and investment.

In a statement, the office of Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that Barzani had received the French ambassador and congratulated him on his new position, expressing "hopes for success in his diplomatic mission to strengthen further the bonds of friendship between France and the Kurdistan Region."

Ambassador Durel reiterated France's commitment to "deepening bilateral relations," highlighting the upcoming visit of a delegation representing French companies to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to enhance trade and investment ties.

The meeting also addressed Kurdistan's political situation, emphasizing the importance of holding the elections at an appropriate time this year. Both sides stressed the need for the participation of all parties and communities to ensure a "free, fair, and credible electoral process."

Additionally, discussions covered the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, with both sides reiterating their "strong commitment" to resolving them based on the constitution and ensuring the financial rights and entitlements of the Region.