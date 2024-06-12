Iraq beats Vietnam 3-1 in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

2024-06-12 20:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi national team achieved a 3-1 victory over its Vietnamese counterpart on Tuesday in the second round of the AFC qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Iraq’s win in the game played at Basra International Stadium allowed the team to progress to the third round of the World Cup qualifying […]

