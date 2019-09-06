Home › Iraq News › There are secret prisons in Iraqi Kurdistan: lawmaker

There are secret prisons in Iraqi Kurdistan: lawmaker

2019/09/06



HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament lawmaker Soran Omar said on Thursday that he was ready to reveal the locations of secret jails in Iraqi Kurdistan region.



His warning came in response to a claim made on Tuesday by Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Coordinator for International Advocacy Dindar Zebari that there are no political prisoners in the Kurdish region and that the security forces do not use torture on suspects in their custody.



Local and international human rights organizations and foreign governments have leveled credible and documented allegations of torture and abuse of suspects at the hands of the region’s security forces. Moreover, there are numerous instances in recent years of people being held for extended periods without charge.























Omar wrote on his official Facebook page that he will “disclose the locations of the secret jails in the Kurdistan region in the presence of Dindar Zebari, a parliamentary committee, the UN envoy in [Iraq], the Human Rights Board, and the representatives of [foreign] countries.”



“Dozens of people have been detained in the prisons and their fates have remained unclear,” Omar said, describing the prisoners as “abductees.”



“Dindar Zebari gives unsupported information about secret jails, torture, abductions, and human rights violations and is hiding the facts,” he added.



Zebari’s comments reflect concern that damage being done to the Kurdistan region’s reputation.



