Source: A fire erupts in an oil refinery in Erbil

2024-06-12 23:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a local source in Erbil reported the outbreak of a large fire at an oil refinery south of the city.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the fire broke out around 8:30 pm at an oil refinery on the Gwer-Erbil road. Civil defense teams rushed to the scene to combat and extinguish the fire.

The source did not provide further details regarding any human injuries or the causes of the fire.

Later, a source from the Erbil Civil Defense Directorate reported that the fire broke out in warehouses containing crude oil. Six civil defense teams are working to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading.