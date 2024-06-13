Civil defense teams battle massive fire at oil refinery near Erbil

2024-06-13 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Civil defense teams in Erbil governorate continued their efforts to contain a massive fire that broke out at an oil refinery on the road to the town of Koy Sinjaq.

The fire, which ignited fuel storage facilities and asphalt processing units, has been raging for over 15 hours, according to Shafaq News Agency correspondent.

More than 10 firefighters have been injured, and three fire engines have been damaged in the attempt to control the fire, that remains uncontained.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.