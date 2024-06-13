IHEC extends registration deadline for Kurdistan's 2024 parliamentary elections

2024-06-13 15:00:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Thursday extended the registration period for alliances, political parties, individual candidates, and component nominees wishing to participate in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

According to a brief statement issued by the commission, the new deadline is set for the end of the official working hours on June 24, 2024.

In early March, the Independent High Electoral Commission opened the registration door for parties intending to take part in the parliamentary elections.

On May 29, the commission urged the Kurdistan Region's presidency to set a new date for the regional parliamentary elections, initially scheduled for June 10 of this year.