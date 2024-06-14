2024-06-14 10:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): The principals of AI are universally applicable to business and individuals alike, and some examples of how AI can impact various sectors is very illuminating. AI is just a technology that is only meaningful if it is helpful to all, for example for farmers fighting pests better- using […]

The post AI NOW: The Background to IBBCs Tech Forum discussion on AI first appeared on Iraq Business News.