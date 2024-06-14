Fearing social stigma, Iraqi men suffer domestic violence in silence

2024-06-14 14:00:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A comprehensive five-year study conducted by Iraq's Ministry of Interior has shed light on the often-overlooked issue of domestic violence against men.

While the incidence of such violence is lower compared to that against women, the study highlights a cultural reluctance among Iraqi men to report such abuse, driven by concerns over social status.

Many men choose to endure the violence in silence rather than seek help from authorities or family members, a behavior contrasting with the more common response among women to report domestic abuse.

Hassan, a 40-year-old resident of Babil governorate, shared his story with Shafaq News Agency.

After being diagnosed with cancer, Hassan found his wife's attitude towards him changed drastically. "I have been married for 15 years and have five children. Life was normal until I got cancer. As my condition worsened, my wife asked me to transfer ownership of our house and car to her, citing concerns over her inheritance. I agreed out of compassion since she is an orphan and has no one else to support her after my passing."

However, Hassan noticed a significant shift in his wife's behavior following the transfer. "She began neglecting my care, compromising on hygiene and nutrition, and even preventing me from visiting my relatives. When I confronted her, she threatened divorce. Eventually, she resorted to physical violence and ultimately forced me out of my home," he recounted.

Stories like Hassan's are not isolated, although they often remain hidden due to societal expectations. The reluctance of men to come forward and report abuse stems from the traditional view that men should embody strength and control, making the admission of victimhood particularly challenging.

While precise statistics on male victims of domestic violence in Iraq are lacking, the Ministry of Interior's study emphasized the need for greater awareness and education on the issue. It suggested that unreported cases could have broader negative impacts on entire families, not just the individual victims.

14,000 Domestic Violence Cases

Iraq's Ministry of Interior announced that nearly 14,000 domestic violence cases were recorded in the first five months of 2024. The ministry considered this number "modest" compared to the country's population of approximately 44 million.

Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Muqdad Miri stated, "These are just recorded cases, some of which are genuine, others are false claims, some involve bail, and others are under procedural review."

Brig. Gen. Miri detailed, "Of the nearly 14,000 cases recorded over five months, physical violence was the most common. We had 3,101 cases released on bail, 100 convicted with judicial sentences, 1,196 released individuals, 4,400 cases settled through reconciliation, 1,500 cases under procedure, and 3,550 visits recorded."

He emphasized the importance of transparency in highlighting these numbers due to the issue's sensitivity.

Brig. Gen. Miri also presented findings from a five-year analytical study conducted by the Ministry of Interior on domestic violence from 2019 to 2023. The study revealed an increase in domestic violence within society, attributed to economic, cultural, and social changes, a decline in religious adherence, and widespread unemployment.

He noted that the "unregulated openness" to social media has encouraged extramarital relationships, leading to an increase in cases of marital infidelity and drug abuse, which have contributed to the rise in domestic violence cases.

The study found that Baghdad recorded the highest rate of domestic violence cases at 31%, reflecting its status as the most populous city. Conversely, Saladin governorate recorded the lowest rate at 5%.

According to the study, women were more frequently victims of domestic violence than men, with women comprising 73% of reported cases, while men accounted for 27%.

The study concluded that physical violence was the most prevalent form of domestic violence, accounting for 43% of cases, while sexual assault was the least common at 16%.

Reasons for Violence Against Men

Haqi Karim Hadi, President of the Association for the Protection and Development of the Iraqi Family, attributed the rise in violence to several key issues.

"The primary factors contributing to the increase include the man's weaker character compared to the stronger character of the wife or her family, which makes him vulnerable. Additionally, economic or social disparities between the husband and wife play a significant role," Hadi told Shafaq News.

Civil society organizations working in this field have observed that instances of violence against men also stem from drug abuse, feelings of betrayal, or psychological disorders in women. "Furthermore, a lack of psychological security in men contributes to this issue, with younger men, particularly those under thirty, being the most affected," Hadi added.

Domestic Violence Law

Despite the rising number of domestic violence cases against men, Iraq's proposed Domestic Violence Law remains stalled in parliament due to political and ideological opposition.

The Iraqi government approved a draft law to combat domestic violence in 2020 and sent it to the Council of Representatives. However, the bill has faced significant delays and resistance from influential political blocs, who argue that Western norms influence the legislation and grant women rights that could encourage them to defy traditional roles.

Lawyer Muthanna Huwait highlighted the absence of a clear legal definition of domestic violence in Iraq, complicating efforts to address the issue.

"The meaning of abuse cannot be precisely determined due to the lack of a defining law. Although the draft Domestic Violence Law has not yet been enacted, general principles in the Iraqi Penal Code address this matter," Huwait told Shafaq News Agency.

Huwait pointed out the social stigma that prevents many male victims from seeking justice. "For men, presenting themselves as victims in court can be socially shameful, deterring many from pursuing legal recourse. The relationship between men and women cannot be confined to legislation alone; ethical considerations play a crucial role," he added.

Furthermore, Huwait criticized certain women's rights campaigns, suggesting they inadvertently contribute to the victimization of men by creating societal pressures that suppress men's rights.