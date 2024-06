WFP issues update on Iraq Operations

2024-06-15 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The World Food Programme (WFP) has issued an update on its operations in Iraq. In Numbers 11,718 people assisted in May 2024 USD 368,200 cash-based transfers made in May 2024 USD 42.7 million six months (June- November 2024) net funding requirements Operational Updates General Food Assistance In May 2024, 3,080 internally displaced […]

