Gold prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

2024-06-15 12:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Saturday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 481,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 477,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 451,000 IQD, with a buying price of 447,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 485,000 and 495,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 455,000 and 465,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 555,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 485,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 415,000 IQD.